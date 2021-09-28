Belmont to join Missouri Valley Conference in July

NASHVILLE–Move over Missouri State, a different breed of Bear is joining the Valley.

Belmont University announced Tuesday that it will join the Missouri Valley Conference starting July first.

Belmont is located in Nashville, Tennessee and have an enrollment of just about 9,000 students.

The Bruins climbed from the NAIA straight to the NCAA division one ranks in 1996.

Belmont has a strong basketball tradition, the men have won 20 regular season and post season conference championships since 2006.

The women have won five conference titles in the last six years.

“And to think in 25 years, what Belmont has been able to do, going from an NAIA school to now today, joining one of the oldest, most prestigious, most competitive conferences in all of division one. It’s really humbling,” said Belmont Athletics Director Scott Corley.

“This has been a little bit of a whirlwind relationship. It’s happened pretty quickly. But I think one of the things that really made it easy was there was such common ground,” said Valley Commissioner Jeff Jackson.