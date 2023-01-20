NASHVILLE, Tn–The Missouri State Lady Bears are in the middle of a three game road trip.

And Friday night Beth Cunningham finds her troops in Nashville to play Belmont.

In our Bear Nation report, this is the first time these two teams have ever played.

Belmont is one of three new members in the Valley conference this season.

And the Bruins with a big first half, Kendall Cheesman with the three from the top of the key, it’s 29-15 Belmont.

End of the first half, the Lady Bears freshman Taylor Woodhouse with the three from the wing, Missouri State down by 11 at the half.

Third quarter Sydney Wilson with the three, that’s her 1,000th career point, Mo State still down 42-36.

But the Lady Bears would fight, Jade Masagayo with the board and basket, she had a career high 16 points, Missouri State was down by two.

But Belmont immediately answers with Destinee Wells, this three puts the Bruins up 60-55.

Aniya Thomas did her best, the steal and the basket, two of her game high 21 points, but Belmont wins 75-66.