Bell says chance to join Chiefs was “undeniable”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs return to AFC West action this Sunday, but now with an added offensive weapon.

Le’Veon Bell is out of his COVID-19 quarantine after signing with the Chiefs last week.

He joins a team fresh off a 26-17 win over Buffalo on Monday Night Football.

Next on the schedule: a visit to Denver to face a 2-3 Broncos side with Drew Lock now back in action.

The Chiefs showed off their run game against the Bills, and will hope for more of the same by adding Bell.

The newcomer, meanwhile, said he can’t wait to start contributing to the KC effort.

“It was just kind of undeniable to come, try to come here and help this team,” Bell said. “Any ways I can help them out. Being the opportunity to play with Coach Reid is just going to be magnificent for me. (Patrick) Mahomes, I’ve never played with a player MVP-wise. It’s going to be fun. It’s a lot of weapons and it’s going to be fun for me.”

“It doesn’t hurt to have a running mate or two,” Head Coach Andy Reid said. “We’re lucky to have a nice running group now. Different flavors isn’t bad to throw at a defense.”

With potential snow in the forecast, kickoff between the Chiefs and Broncos is set for 3:25 CT on KOLR10.