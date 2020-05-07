Behind The Scenes: “Stay At Home Sports”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–So you may have noticed that KOLR 10’s Sports Dan Lucy snuck back into the KOLR 10 studios Monday, after Greene County lifted the stay at home order.

Lucy had worked from home since March 24th out of a concern for safety considering his prostate cancer history.

Here’s a little behind the scenes look at his “Stay At Home Sports.”

Lucy worked from the basement office in his home, thanks to KOLR 10 engineers Josh Fowler and Ralph Heisterman who made it possible to edit video from home.

Here’s a look and a makeshift power station, camera batteries and two iPads.

Lucy set up his own lights each night.

The uniform for 29 days, Wrangler jeans, no shoes.

First time Lucy wore shoes to broadcast sports was Monday.

The audience for most shows, Lucy’s younger dog Molly.