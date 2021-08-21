Bears wrap fall camp with second scrimmage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State football closed fall camp Saturday with a second and final scrimmage.

In our Bear Nation report, the Bears are square in the middle of their preseason with two weeks until kickoff.

Quarterback transfer from Utah State, Jason Shelley took most of the first team offense snaps, including touchdown passes to Damoriea Vick and Kevon Latulas.

In the end, though, all the players celebrated the final whistle and survival of camp.

“I’m just coming out here looking forward to the scrimmage while players are coming out here with the understanding that this is the last day of camp,” Head Coach Bobby Petrino said. “They were pretty fired up when that last whistle blew. It’s been a good grind, getting up at 7 in the morning and leaving here about 9:45 at night, so it’s been a good grind. Practices, weight rooms, meetings, walkthrough, so they get a little bit of a break here and then we will come back on Monday and get to work again.”

Now the Bears’ sights turn to September 4th and the season opener in Stillwater against Oklahoma State.