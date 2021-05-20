Bears Wiley spins gem against Valpo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will wrap up the regular season with a four game series against Valpariso at Hammons starting Thursday.

In our Bear Nation report, the Bears are hoping to win their way into a better seed for next week’s conference tournament.

Missouri State goes into the series in last place in the Valley, but has never lost a game to Valpo.

Logan Wiley on the hill, he strikes out Kaleb Hannahs looking in the first inning.

The Bears take the lead in the second, Dakota Kotowski takes this deep to left, over the bullpen and gone, a two run shot, it’s 2-nothing Missouri State.

Valpo threatening in the fifth, bases loaded one out and Jonathan Temple grounds into this 5-4-3 double play the long way, Bears escape.

Wiley strikes out Brady Renfro swinging, Logan Wiley goes seven shutout innings with seven strike outs.

Valpo scores in the eighth, Temple singles to right, Parker Johnson scores it’s 2-1.

Missouri State’s Hayden Juengen comes in and strikes out Kyle Schmack looking to end the game and collect his fourth save of the season 2-1.