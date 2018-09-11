Bears Welcome Challenge from No. 20 NAU Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Missouri State Bears face a major test Saturday afternoon when No. 20 Northern Arizona comes to Plaster Stadium.

The Lumberjacks won at FBS UTEP in their season opener, but lost last week to Eastern Washington, a Top 10 FCS program.

Bears coach Dave Steckel reminded his team Eastern Washington is ranked sixth in the country. MSU players said they are excited about the opportunity to play a highly-ranked team prior to kicking off Missouri Valley play. The Bears conference currently has five teams in the Top 25.

"We challenge every team the same," linebacker McNeece Egbim said. "We look at them the same as any other opponent. I have no fear in them or anything. Being competitive is what we preach every day."

NAU is the Bears' first FCS opponent, after opening games against Oklahoma State and Division II Lincoln.

"For me personally, I don't think it really matters who we play. I feel that I prepare the same way regardless if we play Oklahoma State or Lincoln," quarterback Peyton Huslig said. "I feel like that's reciprocated through the team."