SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jaden Rolffs’ bottom 9th, two-out single served as the walk-off winner for Missouri State Baseball as the Bears beat Drury 5-4.

The game marked the 5th “Battle for Bell” installment between the two sides as the pair team up to fight ALS.

The matchup honors the late Howard Bell who died in 2013 and shared close connections with both the programs.

This year, the game benefitted the Cox Health ALS Clinic.