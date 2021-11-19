Bears volleyball rallies past Sycamores

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Womens volleyball the Missouri State Bears hosting Indiana State Friday night and Evansville Saturday night.

First things first, that’s the Sycamores.

And this was a wild first set, Missouri State down early, but Manuela Ibarguen with the kill at the net to tie things up at ten.

Then it’s Azya Green at the net with the well placed ball, that gives Missouri State a 22-21 lead late.

But Indiana State would hold on, Kaitlyn Hamilton with the kill at the net, and the Sycamores would win the first set 27-25.

But Missouri State won the next three and won their third straight match 3 sets to one.