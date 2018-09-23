Bears Volleyball drops third straight match, falls below .500 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Missouri State Volleyball was handed its third-straight match loss on Saturday night, falling 3-1 to visiting Bradley.

Missouri state volleyball had its 34-match missouri valley win streak snapped in last night's conference opener.

Missouri state struggled early, finding itself down 20-17 in the first set.

The Bears would rally to tie it at 20, but the Braves would hold on in the end for a 25-22 opening set win.

The bears would take set two, but that would be it as the Braves take the match in four sets, 3-1.