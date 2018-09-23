Bears Volleyball drops third straight match, falls below .500
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Missouri State Volleyball was handed its third-straight match loss on Saturday night, falling 3-1 to visiting Bradley.
Missouri state volleyball had its 34-match missouri valley win streak snapped in last night's conference opener.
Missouri state struggled early, finding itself down 20-17 in the first set.
The Bears would rally to tie it at 20, but the Braves would hold on in the end for a 25-22 opening set win.
The bears would take set two, but that would be it as the Braves take the match in four sets, 3-1.
