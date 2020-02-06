Bears victory, just what the doctor ordered

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It was the kind of tonic that an ailing basketball coach would be happy to get.

And the Missouri State Bears provided that to coach Dana Ford Wednesday night.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State whipped Illinois State 80-60 to snap a three game losing streak.

Dana Ford has been battling the flu all week, but did coach the Bears.

And he saw his team shoot 51 percent from the field, and make a season high 36 field goals.

Six of those were slam dunks.

Senior Tulio Da Silva led three Bears in double figures and scored 22 points.

Keandre Cook had 18 and Gaige Prim added a dozen.

The winning tonic was good for the players too.

“We just came together as a team. We just have one goal that we have to do. And everybody just went out there and played hard. That’s what we have to do every game from now on,” said Da Silva.

“You know we dropped the last three games. And we definitely felt more inspired. And we’re coming down the home stretch here. And every game means so much, especially these home games. So we definitely felt more inspired,” said Missouri State guard Josh Hall.