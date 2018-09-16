Bears upset No. 22 Northern Arizona in dominant fashion

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Missouri State earned a dominant 40-8 upset over No. 22 Northern Arizona Saturday for the Bears first win over a ranked opponent since 2016.

The Bears' owe a lot of the victory to a shutdown performance from the defense and a stellar game from Senior RB Jason Randall.

Despite five consecutive turnovers from QB Peyton Huslig, the defense only allowed six points in the game. The final two Lumberjack points came on an intentional Bears' safety at the end of the game.

Randall, meanwhile, led the way for the offense with 20 carries for 181 total yards and two touchdowns.

The Bears will take a bye this next week before concluding a three-game home stand by welcoming Illinois State to Springfield at 2 p.m. on Sept. 29th for the MVFC opener.