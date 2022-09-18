FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. — For three quarters at Razorback Stadium it was the FCS squad that was the better team on the field.

Missouri State scored the games first 17 points, but Arkansas scored the games final 21 points.

That has many in maroon still thinking what if.

About 12 minutes from the biggest win in school history, and one of the biggest in college football history, but Arkansas pulled away with a 38-27 win on Saturday night in Fayetteville.

“Play all four quarters,” Missouri State wide receiver Ty Scott said. “We played three. I’ll be honest with you that fourth quarter wasn’t us. I know it wasn’t us. Now we have to take it out on someone else next week.”

In the beginning it was all going the way of the underdog.

Arkansas punted or turned it over on the first four drives while Missouri State scored on three straight drives after two early punts.

“They came in and played the best that they could possibly do,” Bears head coach Bobby Petrino said. “Put it all out there on the field. We are going to talk about the ability to look in the mirror and like what we saw and how our effort was as we looked in the mirror. I think they all can do that and be proud of how hard they played and competed.”

In the fourth Arkansas scored three touchdowns through a total of 11 plays.

Despite the great showing and the three hours last night that the country was talking Missouri State.

“We closed all the doubters’ mouths,” Scott said. “It gave our team a spark that we can play with anybody, any college. Regardless, FBS or FCS, like I said it’s 11 on 11 and I think my guys did enough to show the world that we can play with anybody.”

The players could only talk the final 15 minutes.

Arkansas remained the number 10 ranked team in the country in this week’s AP poll.

Again, the Hogs flipping the script late, outgaining the bears 152-42 in the fourth quarter.

After the narrow win, Hogs head coach Sam Pittman saying afterward he was outcoached, but he’s thankful to still be undefeated.

“We are so fortunate to win,” Pittman said. “Games like this, if you aren’t playing well or the other team is playing well, whatever the situation is. You are just trying to fight and claw to come out with a win. There were several different times in the game we felt like we weren’t going to.”

Both teams will play another ranked team next week.

Arkansas will travel to AT&T Stadium to play Texas A&M. Missouri State will welcome in South Dakota State, who could be the number one team in the FCS ranks when they are released.