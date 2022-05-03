FAYETTEVILLE, Ark–The Missouri State Bears wrapped up a four game road trip Tuesday night in Fayetteville.

In our Bear Nation report, MSU renewed its rivalry with fourth-ranked Arkansas.

It’s been three years since they’ve played.

Also the Bears Keith Guttin and the Razorbacks Dave Van Horn have a combined 2,500 wins between them.

Top of the third, scoreless, Spencer Nivens takes this deep to center, over the boards and gone, a two run shot, 2-0 Bears.

Bottom of the third, Arkansas cuts that lead in half, Dylan Leach golfs this to left, it’s gone, 2-1 Bears.

Move to the top of the ninth 3-1 Missouri State, when Drake Baldwin deep shot to right, over the scoreboard and gone.

Missouri State would go up 6-1.

But Arkansas gets 3-runs with two outs in the ninth but that’s when Jake McMahill gets Leach to ground out to end the ballgame.

The Bears hold onto beat number four Arkansas 6-4.

Bears first win over a top five team this century.