YOUNGSTOWN–Hiting certain milestones are extremely important for coaches, but especially brand new ones.

While Missouri State’s football team doesn’t have a winning record under Ryan Beard, they do own a two game winning streak. And scoring a third consecutive victory on Saturday would get them back to .500 for the fall.

But to do that, the Bears would have to earn it on the road against 24th ranked Youngstown State. Adding to the difficulty, Mo State ain’t won at Stambaugh Stadium since 2011. That’s over a decade for those doing the math.

But this outta help the cause, how about a 9-yard touchdown run by Jordan Pachot on the opening drive of the game! Just the third time this season the Bears scored 6 on their first possession.

Ensuing Penguins drive, Mitch Davidson and CJ Charleston hook up 10-yard td ties it at 7.

After another Davidson td pass made it 14-7 Youngstown State, Jacardia Wright breaks loose in the 2nd quarter and he ain’t getting caught! 45-yard scamper longest of the season for Wright. We’re level again.

But at the tail-end of the 1st half, Davidson abuses the Bears secondary for his fourth, I said fourth touchdown pass to give YSU a 28-14 advantage heading to the locker room.

Second half, Missouri State trailing by 24, when Pachot and Wright hook up for a 29-yard touchdown. Bears down but not out as they try to fight back.

Under 5 to go in the 3rd, Pachot accounts for his 3rd td of the game. This one a pass to Lance Mason. Bears within 10.

But after that, the offense stalled out and never did score another point. As Youngstown State goes on to win 44-28 to preserve their winning streak at Stambaugh Stadium and snap Missouri State’s 2-game winning streak.