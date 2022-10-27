SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears return to Plaster Stadium Saturday afternoon for Homecoming.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State will be looking to snap a five game losing streak.

And they’re doing it by simplifying the game plan.

For Missouri State football coach Bobby Petrino, fixing the Bears is not complicated.

In fact it’s just a matter of un-complicating the game.

“We haven’t been able to keep our intensity. Our attention to detail. And that’s my job, that’s my fault. We have to get that corrected,” said Petrino.

And one way to do that is to take the details out of the game plan.

Defensively, Petrino says he’s going to trim the playbook and get the Bears into a more basic attack.

Petrino:”We’re going to condense what we’re asking them to do. Try to shorten our package up. Get vertical more on the defensive front. Come off the ball and try to get up the field. Limite what we’re doing. And do it right. And do it at full speed.”

That idea is getting a thumbs up from the players on the defensive side of the ball.

“I think it’ll be a good thing limiting what we do. Because we have a lot of new guys out there and sometimes it can be a lot of communicating a lot of different things. So I feel like it’ll be a good thing,” said Missouri State defensive end Kevin Ellis.

Another issue that Petrino sees is the amount of offensive snaps.

Petrino:”Right now we’re not good enough on offense to win a shootout. And we don’t have enough possessions. The last four games, less then 60 reps. This one was 47 reps, that’s what’s killing us.”

A combination of ineffective defense and short offensive drives has shrunk the Bears opportunity to score.

“It’s always hard after the game for me too. I’m going, I’d like to have run this. And I would have liked to have done this. I would like to have executed this. But there’s basically 47 snaps. So it’s getting more snaps,” said Petrino.

This slimmed down version of Bears football will be put to the test Saturday when 0-7 Western Illinois comes to town.

But stuck in a five game losing streak of their own, Missouri State is taking nothing for granted.

“The goal is to win every game. We want to finish the season 4-and-0. Right now we’re focused on Western Illinois getting that win. And getting our mojo back. When we get back out there we want to play Bears football,” said Missouri State offensive tackle Landon Bebee.