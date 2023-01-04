SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears were looking to trump the Aces Wednesday night and win their fourth straight game.

In our Bear Nation report, Dana Ford’s troops have won six of the last seven games played against Evansville.

Missouri State tipped off the game tied for second place in the Valley.

And attacked the Aces in the paint all night.

Donovan Clay with the hook to get the Bears rolling.

Then the defense, Mo State with the steal, out to Jonathan Mogbo for the slam dunk, it’s 12-5 Bears.

Then Clay with the pass to Chance Moore who finishes at the rim with the reverse layup, 20-10 Missouri State.

Later, Clay working hard inside for the hoop, Bears up by 13.

Evansville tried to keep pace from the outside, Marvin Coleman with a three pointer, Aces still down by ten.

Missouri State had its perimeter shots going as well, Chance Moore with the three from the top of the key, 31-18.

The Bears were bullies in the paint, 46 of their 85 points in the paint including these from Clay, he had 17.

Chance Moore led the Bears with 19 and Missouri State wins its fourth straight 85-62.

Afterwards Ford said his team has played better on the road of late, so his team has been staying in a Springfield hotel before home games to simulate road trips.

“So I thought maybe it was the hotel. Maybe if these guys wake up in a hotel they’ll have a greater chance to win. It worked the last game. It worked this game. As long as we can keep doing it we’ll keep doing it. I haven’t asked them. I’m not interested in what they like. I know they’ve played well at home the last two games. And they’re going to stay there again,” said Ford.