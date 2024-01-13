EVANSVILLE, IN–The Missouri State Men’s Basketball team finally put together a complete-game performance to snap their three-game losing streak and pick up their first Missouri Valley Conference road win with a 10-point victory over Evansville.

The Bears (10-7) scored 74 points by shooting 46 percent from the floor for the contest, including, making 13-26 shots in the second half to defeat the Aces, 74-64.

N.J. Benson, Alston Mason, and Donovan Clay led the way for MSU starters by scoring in double figures. The trio combined for 54 points, while Benson posted a game-high 22 points.

Raphe Ayres was the lone Bear off the bench with 10+ points, as he recorded 14 on 4-5 shooting in 30 minutes of action.

MO State trailed 20-15 midway through the first half, then went on an 11-0 run to take a 26-20 lead. Over the next 10 minutes, the Bears would score 10 more points to take a 36-35 advantage into the locker room.

After losing back-to-back conference games by a combined 50 points, the much-needed victory was a breath of fresh air for a program that is now 2-4 in the MVC.