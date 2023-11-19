ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands–Despite shooting less than 35 percent from the field and 56 percent from the foul line, the Missouri State men’s basketball team escaped with a 56-52 victory against Kent State to advance to the Paradise Jam Championship.

Dana Ford’s team held a 33-27 edge at the end of the first half, but was just one for its last 16 shots, as it clung to a 36-33 advantage with 14:36 to play in the period.

Matthew Lee and Donovan Clay combined for 29 points, with each hitting a bucket late in the contest to help Missouri State close out the ugly win.

The Bears are 2-0 in the Paradise Jam and will face Abilene Christian Monday night in the championship game.