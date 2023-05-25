TERRE HAUTE, Ind–The Missouri State Bears needed to get well.

And find the win column at the Valley tournament in Terre Haute.

The Bears are stuck in a five game losing skid, and one more loss ends the season.

Missouri State facing Illinois-Chicago in an elimination game.

And the Bears strike first in the third, Zach Stewart, the Valley’s freshman of the year takes the first pitch he sees deep to right center, that’s a two run homer, and it’s 2-0 Missouri State.

The Bears Hayden Minton was just what Mo State needed, he strikes out Zane Zelinski here in the third.

Missouri State gets another in the fifth, bases loaded and Stewart sends this out to center, deep enough to score Jake McCutcheon on the sac fly it’s 3-0.

Minton was throwing b-b’s he gets Jackson Bessette swinging to end the fifth, he went seven shutout innings with seven strikeouts.

The Bears get insurance in the eighth when McCutcheon shoots the gap in right center, Will Duff scores on the triple to make it 4-0.

Missouri State wins 5-0 and will play again Friday.