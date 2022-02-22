SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will play their last regular season home game Wednesday night against Bradley.

In our Bear Nation report, Dana Ford’s troops are still fighting for seeding for Arch Madness.

But it will also be senior day for the Bears.

Missouri State has five seniors on the roster in Nic Tata, Dawson Carper, Demarcus Sharp and Jaylen Minnett and Gaige Prim.

Sharp is injured and will not be able to play.

Minnett and Prim are super seniors and are at the end of their eligibility.

Prim has stepped up in the last couple of weeks, taking over the team lead in scoring, averaging 22 points per game.

He has ten double, doubles on the season.

“You know Gaige has been a huge part of us establishing the foundation of our program especially these last two years. You know his first year he was injured. These last two years I think we won 70 percent of our games with him. He’s really done a great job for us and will definitely be missed,” said Ford.