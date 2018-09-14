Bears To Maroon Out Against Lumberjacks

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--The Missouri State Bears will host Northern Arizona Saturday afternoon at Plaster Stadium.

In our Bear Nation report, Dave Steckel's team is coming off its first victory of the season.

The Lumberjacks are ranked 20th in the country in the FCS poll.

But they lost last week at sixth ranked Eastern Washington.

The game is part of the Valley-Big Sky Challenge Series.

Going into the this weekend, the Valley leads three games to two.

The Bears will wear all-maroon uniforms for the game in a color rush.

It wasn't Stec's idea.

"The players said hey why don't we do a color rush like they do in the NFL? I said I hate all one color. They said you're too old we have to get you into this. So we're actually going to do a color rush. I hope all the fans show up and we're going to wear maroon," said Stec.

McNeece Egbim/Missouri State Linebacker:"That's news to me honestly. I have not heard anything about a color rush," said Bears linebacker McNeece Egbim.

Dan Lucy:"Do you look good in Maroon?"

Egbim:"I look good in a lot of things, so."



