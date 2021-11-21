Bears to host UT-Martin in FCS Playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It wasn’t exactly what the Bears were hoping for, but it was still pretty good to hear.

Missouri State will host its first playoff football game since 1990 when UT-Martin visits on Saturday to open the FCS playoffs.

The Bears were hoping for one of eight national seeds, which means a first round bye and to host a second round game.

“It was hard when we saw the 8 come up and we weren’t in it because this is the Missouri Valley Conference, right? We were the second place team in it,” Bears head coach Bobby Petrino said. “It’s only, I think the second time that they haven’t had two teams in the top 8, but that’s how it is.”

Montana State won the battle for the 8 seed in the committee’s mind. If the Bears beat the Skyhawks on Saturday, the following week would mean a trip to that #8 seeded Bobcats.

“You have to live with that and now it’s all in front of us just like it has been all year long,” Petrino said. “We just have to go out and take it. I think our players are hungry and we certainly have felt like we had a chip on our shoulder all year long.”

Kickoff from Plaster is scheduled for 3 pm.

