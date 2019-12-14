Bears to experience VCU atmosphere Sunday

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State mens team winged its way East Friday to Richmond, Virginia.

The Bears will play at Virginia Commonwealth Sunday night.

Dana Ford’s team will take a three game winning streak into Virginia.

The Bears are coming off an impressive 22 point win over Arkansas State.

The Red Wolves came into the game with a 7-2 record.

And that’s VCU’s record coming into Sunday night’s game.

The Rams return four starters from a team that won 25 games last season.

And the arena in Richmond rocks.

“It’s also why we’re going to play those teams. Because I want our players to see that. VCU will be a great experience. I’m not thinking about them right now, but you mentioned VCU. I think everyone who has the opportunity to watch a game there or be at a game there should try to do that. It’s a special place,” said Bears coach Dana Ford.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

Trending Stories