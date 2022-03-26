SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As the non-conference starts to wind down, the Bears are starting to get hot.

Missouri State baseball beat Nevada 11-8 on Saturday afternoon at Hammons Field in Springfield.

The win is the Bears (12-8) fourth in a row and seventh in the past eight games.

Nevada plated the first two runs, but Missouri State plated six runs in the second inning.

Dakota Kotowski started the big inning with a solo home run to center field to put the Bears down 2-1.

From there, it was a combination of Bears’ hits and Wolfpack errors that contributed to MSU scoring five more runs in the inning.

Spencer Nivens and Mason Hull both hit home runs as well to bring the total of the game to three.

The Bears haven’t gone back-to-back games this season without a home run, they didn’t hit one on Friday.

MSU will go for the sweep on Sunday afternoon.