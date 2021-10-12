Bears talkin’ about practice

It’s the 100th homecoming week for the Missouri State Bears.

But all that the football team is worried about is getting back in the win column after an upset loss to the Penguins.

“I just feel like we have to keep our head up and get back to work, simple,” Bears receiver Xavier Lane said. “Like coach said we had a bad week, I just feel like we have to be more focused, have to start fast in practice. So, that’s going to be the emphasis this week.”

In our Bear Nation report, it only gets tougher from there.

After the Sycamores it’s number 3 North Dakota State, 22 North Dakota, 4 Southern Illinois and 16 Northern Iowa to wrap up Valley Football play.

Missouri State and Indiana State haven’t played each other since 2019 with the Sycamores opting not to play last season.

The players saying they understand they haven’t started games the right way recently.

“I’m real big on playing all four quarters,” Bears receiver Ty Scott said. “I know the first half I wasn’t there, but I know there is still a full 30 minutes left in this game. I’m going to play this game as hard as possible and try to win.”

The Bears and Sycamores kickoff is scheduled for 2 pm on Saturday at Plaster Stadium.