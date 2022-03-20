SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The hot bats of Missouri state were not taking a Sunday off.

The Bears beat SEMO 16-5 on Sunday afternoon at Hammons Field to take the series against the Redhawks.

The Bears (10-8) hit three more home runs, bringing their season total to 34. The 34 total home runs already surpasses the total from last season and the shortened-2020 season.

Dakota Kotowski hit his team-leading 10th of the season in the first inning, with Drake Baldwin and Mason Greer also hitting one as well.

Missouri state is scheduled to continue its homestand on Tuesday win in-state rival St. Louis at 3.