Bears take home-opening series over Maine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It started as a pitchers’ duel, until the Bears bats had enough.

Missouri State and Maine combined for only three hits during the first five-and-a-half innings, but the rest was all MSU in the Bears’ 4-1 win.

The Bears (8-7) had a big half-inning in the fifth, going for three hits and two runs.

The pitching staff for MSU was firing on all cylinders, allowing on two hits and one earned run. No Black Bears (1-12) player got a hit from the top of the fifth through the end of the game.

Drake Baldwin, John Privitera and Greg Ziegler each had a pair of hits for the Bears.

Missouri State hosts Oral Roberts on Tuesday in a single-game series.