SPRINGFIELD–Since Valley play began nearly 2 months ago, all Keith Gutton’s group has done is win seven straight series to lock up the #2 seed in next week’s conference tournament. But after losing their opener against the league’s top dog Indiana State, their impressive streak was in jeopardy.

An absolutely gorgeous day for a double header between the Bears and Sycamores. Mo-State starter Hayden Minton 5-1 this season in 13 outings. Looked rock solid in the 1st as he ends the frame with back-to-back strikeouts. Next inning, Minton makes a mistake that Mike Sears jumps all over. 2nd straight game Sears knocks one out of the park. 2-0 ISU. Few batters later, Randal Diaz knocks in the Sycamores 3rd run of the frame. Eddington gave up 4 runs in 3 and a third innings. Bottom 3, Nick Rodriguez gives the Bears some life on the scoreboard with his 34th rbi of the season. Bumps his 297 average a hair closer to 300. But as quickly as Mo-State got one back, they give 2 more away in the 4th. Sycamores 2nd 2-run bomb of the game makes it 5-1. The Bears battled back, but fall 9-5 and 14-4 as the Sycamores sweep the regular season finale.