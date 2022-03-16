SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears baseball team might petition to play a full 30-game schedule, strictly against Kansas.

The Bears beat the Jayhawks 16-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Hammons Field in Springfield.

The win follows a 12-3 Missouri State (8-7) victory at Kansas just two weeks ago.

In that game the Bears hit seven home runs, on Wednesday another five left the park off of Bears’ bats.

Dakota Kotowski and Mason Hull each hit their 8th home run of the season, to continue leading the team.

The Bears have already hit 30 home runs this season, which is two shy of tying last season’s total.

Missouri State will continue its homestand with a three-game series against SEMO beginning on Friday.