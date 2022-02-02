CARBONDALE, Ill-The Missouri State Bears hit the hardwood in Carbondale Wednesday night, looking to tip off the critical month of February with a conference road victory.

Dana Ford’s Bears were also looking for a season series sweep of the Salukis.

The Bears were also hunting their fifth straight win over Southern Illinois.

And the Salukis take an early lead, Marcus Domask with the three, it’s 7-2 Southern Illinois.

But Missouri State battles back, Isiaih Mosley with the side step and hits the baseline j, 8-7 Bears on top.

SIU’s J.D. Muila with the slam dunk, 13-11 Salukis.

Later first half, Mosley with the long three, it’s 25-19 Bears.

Then Missouri State inside to Gaige Prim, he squares up and swishes the 15 footer, 27-21.

End of the first half, Donovan Clay drives the baseline and gets the slam dunk, Bears led 29-24 at halftime.

Second half, Mosley dishes to Clay who kisses it off the glass 36-30 Bears.

Then Ja’Monta Black with a three, 16 straight games with a three from the junior, 41-34.

Later, Mosley with the no-look pass to Clay, who kicks it out to Jaylen Minnett for the three, Mosley and Prim each had 22 points and the Bears sweep the Salukis 69-54.