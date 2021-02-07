Bears sweep Redbirds, hand Ford 100th career victory

NORMAL, Ill–The Missouri State Bears celebrated Super Bowl Sunday in Normal, Illinois taking on the Illinois State Redbirds.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State was looking for a two game sweep and a fourth straight win over the Redbirds.

Bears boss Dana Ford was looking for his 100th career coaching victory.

And Isiaih Mosley drives the baseline and gets the reverse layup, it’s 8-6 Redbirds.

Illinois State’s Josia strong hits this three, it’s 17-15 Redbirds.

Missouri State answers by going inside to Gaige Prim it’s 23-21 Bears.

Then Jared Ridder with the three it’s 36-28 Bears.

Right before the half Ja’monta Black with a three, it’s 42-33 Missouri State at halftime.

Second half, Mosley with the turnaround j, it’s a ten point 46-36 lead.

But then the Bears went on a seven minute scoring drought.

Antonio Reeves drives to the hole and the eurostep it’s 47-46 Illinois State.

But Missouri State battles back, Mosley with a triple to get things going, he finished with 24 points.

Then Prim working hard in the lane, two of his 16 points.

And Black knocks down this three, he finished with ten and the Bears win 72-62, that’s 100 career wins for coach Ford.