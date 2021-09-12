Bears sweep Mary Jo Wynn Invitational

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State volleyball was about as perfect as a team could be this weekend.

The Bears beat St. Louis University 3-0 on Sunday in the finale of the Dr. Mary Jo Wynn Invitational at Hammons Student Center in Springfield.

The win in straight sets moved Missouri State to a combine 9-0 throughout the three matches of the weekend.

It was also pushed the current Missouri State win streak to five matches, while extending its set streak to 14.

Brooklyn Cink was named the tournament MVP after her 12 kill, no error showing in Sunday’s finale.

“I’m really proud of our team and the way we played at home this weekend,” Bears head coach Steven McRoberts said in a release. “To hit over .330 for the three matches shows how well we are passing, and Morgan is taking advantage of that by spreading the ball around to all of our attackers who are executing beautifully. We also continued to serve well (2.11 aces per set) and we really controlled the net with our block (3.56 blocks per set).”

Morgan Sprague and Azyah Green also represented Missouri State on the all-tournament teams.

Missouri State will head to Lawrence for the Jayhawk Classic next weekend.