Bears sweep Bradley on senior day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State Men’s Basketball (14-5, 10-5) earned a regular season sweep of Bradley Sunday with a 72-57 win over the Braves.

Isiaih Mosley led the way with 27 points while tying a JQH Arena record by going 5-5 from three-point range and shooting 10-16 overall from the field.

The victory snags MSU its 10th conference win of the season for just the third time since 2007.

The Braves, meanwhile, played without four suspended players for the second day in a row which drastically hurt their ability to compete.

The matchup also marked the home finale and senior day for Missouri State.

With Gaige Prim opting to return for another season, Spencer Brown was the lone honoree.

“It’s kind of surreal,” Brown said. “It goes by real quick. But, I’m excited to do it with my teammates.”

“He’s a true leader,” Bears sophomore guard Ja’monta Black said about the departing senior. “He helps us with everything. During practice, he just holds all of us accountable. He makes sure everyone is at practice on time, in the film room on time, on the court on time. When we come on the sideline when we sub out of the game, he talks to us and tells us what we need to do better.”

“A lot of value,” Head Coach Dana Ford added about Brown. “A lot of character. He’s a tremendous voice to have. He basically echoes what the coaching staff says. He’s got experience and he’s just a leader.”

The Bears have just three regular season games left on the schedule.

They will return to the court Wednesday for an 8:15 p.m. start at Southern Illinois before wrapping up the regular season at Evansville, Feb. 26-27.

Ford, however, did note after the game that with 10 days between the Salukis game and the Purple Aces series, the team may look into adding another game if it’s possible and best for the Bears.