SPRINGFIELD–While football took up the attention of most sports fans this afternoon, there was some volleyball on the docket.

Missouri State hosting Evansville. Bears tried to get to .500 in Valley play.

Mo-State claimed the first set 25-16, but here in the second, down, 10-8, Deja Bickers and Lindsey Lahr combine for the block. MSU pulls within one.

Later in the frame, Bears now up two. Lahr’s drop shot finds the floor to make it, 18-15 Missouri State.

On set point, Bears receive the serve, and Maddy Bushnell crushes this kill right through the defense.

MSU sends Evansville packing as the Bears sweep the Aces three sets-to-love.