Bears survive scrappy St. Joe’s Hawks

CHARLESTON, SC–The Missouri State Bears continued their run in the Charleston Classic tournament in South Carolina.

Friday afternoon Dana Ford’s troops battling St. Joseph’s out of Philly.

And the Bears would fight again in this one.

Early on, Keandre Cook strong to the rack and the reverse layup, it’s 9-4 Bears.

Gage Prim with another big game, here he spins to the hole, the hoop and the harm, Missouri State led 32-29.

It was tied at 36 at the half.

Second half, the Bears built a lead, Cook with the bounce pass to Josh Hall for the hoop, Missouri State up by ten, 56-46.

But St. Joe’s battled back, Ryan Daly with the three from the top of the key, it’s 61-60 Hawks.

Missouri State went back in front, Keandre Cook with the nasty crossover the splashes the three Bears back in front 65-63.

St. Joe’s with a three for the win, hits the front of the rim, the Bears get the rebound, and Missouri State wins 71-69.

Prim had 19 points for the Bears, Cook chipped in 18.

“I think today they wanted to win. And we talked about that last night and pregame today. You have to want to. And today was definitely a want to game. They felt it was a tough loss yesterday, and we’ve already had two tough losses prior to yesterday. And today you could see a little bit of a fire that they wanted to win,” said Ford.