TULSA, OK–The Missouri State men’s basketball team still hasn’t won a road game in the continental United States this season, following their stunning, last-second 73-72 loss to Tulsa on Saturday.

Chance Moore was one of four Bears in double-figures, and was also the leading scorer for Mo-State with 17 points, but despite the collective effort of Moore, Donovan Clay, Alston Mason, and Cesare Edwards, totaling 55 points, Dana Ford’s squad squandered an 8-point lead with three minutes to play.

The Bears led 69-61 before Isaiah Barnes hit a three-pointer from the left wing to cut the Golden Hurricane’s deficit to two possessions.

After getting fouled with seven seconds left, Bears guard, Alston Mason, stepped to the free throw line to shoot the first free throw of a one-and-one. If Mason made the shot, MSU would boost it’s edge to three with another chance for Mason to make one more free three.

If he missed, it would still be a two-point contest, and Tulsa would have the opportunity to get the rebound and advance the ball for a possible tying or winning shot.

Unfortunately, for Mo-State, the latter happened.

Mason missed the free throw, allowing to Tulsa to grab the rebound, sending a long outlet pass downcourt to PJ Haggerty, who was able to dribble inside the lane, draw contact against Damien Mayo Jr, and knock down the tying jump shot as the official whistled Mayo Jr. for the foul.

Haggerty made the lone free throw, which gave him a game-high, 24 points, and that gave the Golden Hurricanes a one-point lead, 73-72, they would hold to as time expired.

The tough loss put Coach Ford’s team at 7-4 on the season, and still winless on the road.