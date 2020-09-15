Bears study lessons learned in Norman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Misssouri State Bears kicked off the Bobby Petrino era Saturday night in Oklahoma.

The fifth-ranked Sooners shutout the Bears 48-0.

In our Bear Nation report, the attention now turns to Central Arkansas.

Missouri State gave up 31 first quarter points to the Sooners.

But the Bears settled down from there, especially on defense.

Afterward Petrino was upbeat about the improvement the defense made as the game went on.

And the players are excited about playing again on the 26th against Central Arkansas.

“We can compete with anybody. But we have to just keep doing what our coaches tell us to do. And working on getting better. It’s a good learning experience because we have to see exactly what we have to work on for the future. We can learn from a lot of stuff in there,” said Missouri State safety Titus Wall.

“Yea I expect us to be a good defensive football team. Our defensive front is bigger and faster and more physical then what we thought when we first got here,” said Petrino.