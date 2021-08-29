Bears strong in win over Rockhurst

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Bears kept a clean slate and did what they needed to do against a lesser opponent.

The 12th ranked Bears beat Rockhurst 4-0 on Sunday evening at Betty and Bobby Allison South Stadium in Springfield.

Zac Newdick opened the scoring in the 20th minute for Missouri State.

The Bears (2-0-0) added second half goals off the boots of Jon Koka, Nicolo Mulatero and Greg Stratton to puch the lead to a comfortable margin.

The Bears outshot the Hawks (0-0-0) with a 20-6 difference. The Bears also won the shots on goal battle 8-4.

Because Rockhurst is a D-II opponent, the win will count on Missouri State’s record, but will count as an exhibition for the Hawks.

Missouri State will hit the road for the first time in regular season play as it will take on Tulsa on Friday night.