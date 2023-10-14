SPRINGFIELD–What’s up Bear Nation? Aren’t you glad Missouri State didn’t have a game at Plaster Stadium today. The wet, gloomy conditions would not have been fun to sit through.

So where was Ryan Beard and company…on the road in Macomb, Illinois.

Visiting the Leathernecks of Western Illinios. AKA the cellar dwellars of not just the Missouri Valley Conferece, but practically all of the FCS. Sounds harsh, but numbers don’t lie.

Anyways, Bears started with possession, and on the eighth play of the drive, Jarcadia Wright sees whole of daylight and he walks into the endzone for a 19-yard touchdown.

Ensuing Leathernecks drive, they breakout some trickery, but the defense wasn’t fooled on the halfback-option, especially, Todrick Magee. He picks off the pass and showed great awareness by getting his feet inbounds by the sideline. However, no points came off that.

Midway through the second, it’s a 10-7 maroon and white lead, Wright scores his second td of the conteest from 5-yards out. Bears led 20-7 at the half.

Third quarter, same score, Jordan Pachot with an absolute dot to Terique Owens on a 30-yard strike for six more. That made it a three possession game.

Fourth quarter, it’s 27-point contest, Pachot, spies Jackari Moses for his third passing touchdown of the night. Missouri State hammers Western Illinois 48-7 to move to 2-4 on the season.