Bears stay in rhythm with Ridder’s hot shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears are 9-1 and facing an uncertain week ahead as their game with Southern Illinois has been postponed because the Salukis are in a Covid-19 quarantine.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State is trying to find another opponent for sometime this week.

Sunday night, the Bears beat NCAA division two Missouri S&T 94-49.

The Miners were put on the schedule because the Drake series was postponed.

Kickapoo product Jared Ridder knocked down five three pointers enroute to a career high 23 point effort.

“We used this game to keep ourselves in a rhythm. We’ve been playing good right now and didn’t want to lose our rhythm. We thank them alot for coming down here to play us. It was fun to get back out there because you don’t know when you’re going to be able to play again because of Covid. We don’t really look at our personal stats. That’s what’s so great about this team. We’re just focused on winning. No matter who gets the most points, most rebounds, most assists. We really don’t look at that. But you know it’s just great to be on a winning team,” said Ridder.