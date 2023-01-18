DES MOINES, Iowa–The Missouri State Bears ventured north Wednesday night looking for a season series sweep of the Drake Bulldogs.

In our Bear Nation report, Mo State was also looking to snap Drake’s 12 game homecourt winning streak.

A Bears win would give coach Dana Ford his 50th career conference victory.

And good start for the Bears, Bryan Trimble junior with a trey, it’s a one point game.

But Drake would pull away in the first half, Tucker DeVries beats the shot clock with this contested shot, 23-14 Drake.

The Bulldogs led by 13 at halftime.

Second half, Bears storm back, Alston Mason with the handle and the floater, it’s a three point deficit.

Donovan Clay catching fire in the second half, this three gives the Bears the lead.

Then another three, and it’s 56-54 Missouri State.

Clay with 16 points, all in the second half.

This went into overtime tied at 56.

In the OT, it was Alston Mason again, down the lane for the hoop 61-60 Bears.

Missouri State’s Bryan Tremble junior hitting the free throws late, and the Bears rally in the second half to win 65-62.