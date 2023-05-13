When you scroll through Missouri State’s conference baseball schedule, you know what you don’t a whole lot of? Losses. The Bears are 18-5 against Valley opponents this spring. One of the biggest reason’s for their success is winning 8 of 11 games when they’re tied or trailing entering the 7th inning.

Which explains why Mo-State has claimed their last 6 straight conference series. And they could make it 7 with a victory this afternoon against Southern Illinois. Pick this up bottom 3rd, Bears hold a 1-0 lead until Pierre Olivier Boucher blasts this bomb over the left field fence. It's worth a couple runs, so advantage Salukis. Fast forward to the 8th, ISU already plated 2-runs in the frame with rbi singles, Ryan Rodriguez makes it a 3rd. He brings in Bennett Eltoft and the Salukis lead has ballooned to 5-1. But Keith Gutton's group ain't afraid of late inning drama. Especially Cody Kelly, who's clutch 2-run double in the 8th inning helped the Bears win last night. Kelly delivers today in the 9th. Spencer Nivens and Nick Rodriguez touch home. MSU only down 2. Few batters later, it's a 5-4 deficit and Carter Bergman keeps the rally going! Missouri State scores 4 runs in the 9th inning to force extras. Neither side blinked for 2 more innings, but in the top of the 12th, the senior, Mason Hull decides he's tired and wants to get this game over with. His 9th home run of the season clinches the win and 7th straight series for Missouri State!