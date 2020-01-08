Bears slam door shut on Redbirds

NORMAL, Ill. — Going into Tuesday night the Missouri State Bears hadn’t won in Normal since 2011.

That all changed with the Bears 67-63 win over Illinois State, which also gave the Bears their first road win of the season.

It didn’t start off great, the Bears opened the night 3-17 from the field. They also had to persevere through a late 14-5 Redbirds run, a stretch that gave Illinois State a 56-55 lead.

That’s when Keandre Cook made his presence felt.

A three-play stretch that included a charge, and two three-pointers gave the Bears (8-8, 2-1) a 63-58 lead and all the momentum.

Cook led the way with 22 points for the Bears, followed by Gage Prim with 12 and Isiah Mosley/Tulio Da Silva with 10 each.

Zach Copeland came out firing for the Redbirds (6-9, 1-2) scoring eight of the first 10 points, but would only add seven more the rest of the game.

Former Missouri State-West Plains guard Ricky Torres scored 12 points.

Next up: The Bears host Northern Iowa on Saturday at 3:00pm.