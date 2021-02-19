Bears sitting out on opening day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s a special weekend in the college baseball world, opening weekend.

Mizzou is out in Arizona for a series with Grand Canyon, Arkansas is in Arlington to face three top ten Texas teams.

But unfortunately for Missouri State, like many others in the Midwest and South, its opening series was postponed due to the cold and snow.

The Bears originally scheduled to open Friday at Arkansas State will now open on Tuesday at Oral Roberts. In fact the two added a second game for Wednesday as well.

The Bears were traveling to an airport and a trip to California when word hit that the season ended in 2020, now they are trying to get as many games in as possible this spring.

“We have been talking ever since we got back in early January about the possibilities and implications COVID could be involved with our seasons and that it’s not going to be enough to play good, we have to have players available to play good,” Bears baseball coach Keith Guttin said. “So they have to do a good job and take the precautions As we’ve always told them, we will tell you when to get on the bus. Until then you show up and practice hard.”

Missouri State’s home opening series is scheduled for February 26-28 against Central Arkansas.