SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Keith Guttin’s Missouri State Bears continued their long nine-game homestand Friday.

The Bears and Nevada Wolfpack playing three at Hammons Field.

Missouri State has won five of its last six.

It’s a 2-nothing Bears lead in the seventh when Missouri State has the bases loaded, Wolfpack pitcher Russell Hicks throws to third, the ball gets past the fielder, and Cam Cratic scampers home on the error it’s 3-nothing.

Then Spencer Nivens flares this to left, it drops in front of the outfielder, Mason Greer scores it’s 4-nothing.

Drake Baldwin follows with a single to left, it drops in, Hayden Moore and Grant Wood both score it’s 6-nothing.

And Missouri State wins game one 7-to-nothing.