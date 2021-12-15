Bears shut down Jacks, win third straight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears continued their homestand Wednesday night at JQH Arena.

In our Bear Nation report, Dana Ford’s troops were looking for their third straight win.

In town, a nine-win South Dakota State Jackrabbit team that ranks second in the country in scoring.

And the Bears start off strong, Gaige Prim to Donovan Clay for the dunk, Bears by two.

Then Missouri State’s Jaylen Minnett with the three, it’s 21-16 Bears.

South Dakota State hanging tough, Matt Dentlinger with the layup, it’s 23-22.

But the Bears answer with Clay, the junior gets the baseline dunk and it’s Missouri State by five.

The Jackrabbits would not go away, Zeke Mayo with a three pointer and it’s 35-33 Bears.

Right before the half, Lu’cye Patterson with the jumper, Missouri State led 40-33 at the break.

Second half, Prim gets in the act, this hoop makes it a nine point Missouri State lead.

But the Jackrabbits rallied again, Luke Appel with the tough basket, it’s a four point game.

Missouri State held on, Minnett with the jumper from the block, he led five Bears in double figures with 16 points and the Bears win their third straight 75-63.

“That to me felt like a Valley game. I think our last two have felt like Valley games. The last four minutes you have to get stops, you have to take care of the ball and execute. I thought we did a good job, a better job, down the stretch today even than what we did yesterday. I think that is going to continue to improve because we are emphasizing it so much,” said Ford.