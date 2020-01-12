Bears show frustration in loss to Panthers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — From the opening tip, it was the AJ Green show in Springfield.

Green scored 28 points and shot 75 percent from three-point range as the Panthers raced past the Bears 80-57.

It took 14 seconds for Green to score his first points and give the Panthers (14-2, 3-1) a lead they would not give up.

The Bears (8-9, 2-2) showed frustration in the loss. Slow rotations on offense and sluggish play on defense. The Panthers shot 13-22 from three, which is just under 60 percent.

Before the 12-minute media timeout the Panthers had accumulated a 20 point lead, which would grow to 34 points in the second half.

“I just have to get them out there better than I have been getting them out there,” Bears head coach Dana Ford said. “I didn’t think the players had an… It wasn’t the players fault. I normally do when things don’t go well and I would never change that. So you guys don’t have to ask me that. You know how I feel, I’ve been here a year and a half. When we don’t play well, I have to get them out there better.”

Three Bears scored in double figures. Isiaih Mosley scored 15 in what was his fourth straight start, Tulio Da Silva scored 13 and Gage Prim had 10.

The Bears will try to regroup before Bradley comes to JQH on Tuesday.