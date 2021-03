SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State Baseball (4-2) was shutout for the first time this season Tuesday as No. 15 Oklahoma State (6-0) earned a 7-0 win.

The Bears managed just three hits in 30 at-bats and left nine on base in the loss while striking out 18 times.

MSU hits the road next for a four-game trip, beginning in Conway, Arkansas against Tarleton State (3-6) on Saturday, March 6th.

First pitch between the Bears and Texans is set for noon in Conway.