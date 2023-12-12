SPRINGFIELD–While we await a decision on where Raylen Sharpe plans to transfer to, the Missouri State receiver boosted his resume a little more by being named to the FCS All-American team Tuesday.

In his lone season for the Bears, Sharpe put fans and opponents on notice of his talent.

Setting a single-season school record with 73 receptions in just 10 games, which included going over the century mark in 6 contests tying the program record.

So it’s no surprise sharpe led the entire Missouri Valley Conference in receptions and yards per contest, earning him First-Team All-Conference honors.

His selection for the FCS 3rd team gives Missouri State a total of 52 All-Americans in program history.